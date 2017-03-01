Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday

Hundreds of Christians made their way to churches across Topeka on Wednesday to begin a 40-day spiritual pilgrimage known as Lent, which will take them through a period of increased prayer, penitence and almsgiving before climaxing with the Easter celebration on April 16. Ash Wednesday services and Masses were held throughout the day in both Catholic and Protestant churches, and many of them were well-attended - as is usually the case. Among the earliest Masses was one at 6:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 S.W. 25th.

