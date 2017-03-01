Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday
Hundreds of Christians made their way to churches across Topeka on Wednesday to begin a 40-day spiritual pilgrimage known as Lent, which will take them through a period of increased prayer, penitence and almsgiving before climaxing with the Easter celebration on April 16. Ash Wednesday services and Masses were held throughout the day in both Catholic and Protestant churches, and many of them were well-attended - as is usually the case. Among the earliest Masses was one at 6:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 S.W. 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Princess Hey
|162
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC