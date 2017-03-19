Last day of winter brings summer-like weather, shattering 1907 Topeka record
The last day of winter brought a heat wave to the Topeka area with temperatures hitting 87 degrees Sunday afternoon, breaking the 1907 record of 82 degrees. Temperatures will dip into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more normal weather for this time of year, Drake said.
