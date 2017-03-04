KHP says out-of-state license plates ...

KHP says out-of-state license plates not a factor in stops; agency...

The Kansas Highway Patrol hasn't provided records to substantiate their claim that the license plate state isn't a factor in traffic stops, searches or detentions. In August 2016, a federal appeals court concluded KHP officers "impermissibly relied" on state residence to justify the search of a motorist's car.

