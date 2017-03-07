KDADS listening tour plans stop Wednesday in Topeka
Staff from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services will travel the state for a listening tour that includes a stop in Topeka. KDADS Commission on Aging staff will gather input and suggestions regarding services funded by the Older Americans Act for Kansans who are 60 years old or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
