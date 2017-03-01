Kansas tax collections $40 million ab...

Kansas tax collections $40 million above estimates in February, cutting into budget shortfall

Kansas tax revenue in February shot up $40 million above estimates, continuing a trend since November of monthly figures either meeting or exceeding projections.

