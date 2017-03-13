Kansas Supreme Court receptive to protecting abortion rights

Janet Crepps, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued before the Kansas Supreme Court Thursday, March 16, 2017, on behalf of Kansas City-area physicians Herbert Hodes and Traci Nauser for an independent recognition of the right of Kansas women to terminate a pregnancy and to affirm the district court's injunction putting the law on hold pending trial.

