Kansas school groups, lawmakers scramble to study new school finance bill ahead of hearings
A much-anticipated school finance bill includes a $75 million boost to school budgets - a figure well below estimates tossed around by many observers of what it will take to address a recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling against the state. School administrators and lawmakers alike were scrambling Wednesday to understand the contents of the draft legislation ahead of hearings that will take place Thursday and Friday and could spill into next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC