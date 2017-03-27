Kansas man donates 32 gallons of blood over 64 years

In a March 23, 2017 photo, Harold Facklam displays the many pins he has collected for having donated 32 gallons of blood over more than six decades, in Topeka, Kans. Facklam Jr. of Topeka recently was recognized by the Kansas Health Care Association and the Kansas Center for Assisted Living for the 259 pints he has donated through the American Red Cross.

