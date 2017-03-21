Kansas lawmakers advance pay increase for most state workers
Shawn Sullivan, left, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's budget director, confers with J.G. Scott, center, the chief fiscal analyst for the Kansas Legislature's research staff, and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, right, following a meeting of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The committee is proposing a two percent pay raise for most state workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC