K-State students present downtown Topeka architecture projects
Kansas State University architecture students on Friday afternoon presented projects they designed based on a vacant lot at 10th and S. Kansas Avenue to Topeka officials. Six weeks after nearly 30 Kansas State University architecture students visited downtown Topeka for an introduction to the district, they returned Friday to present the projects they designed.
