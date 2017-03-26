Junction City woman killed when car rear-ends out-of-fuel vehicle on I-70 near Paxico
One person died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 70 which closed part of the highway near the Paxico rest area in Wabaunsee County. A woman was killed and three people injured Sunday evening when a car slammed into the rear of another car that had run out of gasoline and was stopped partially in the roadway on Interstate 70, about 19 miles west of Topeka in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC