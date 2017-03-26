Junction City woman killed when car r...

Junction City woman killed when car rear-ends out-of-fuel vehicle on I-70 near Paxico

One person died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 70 which closed part of the highway near the Paxico rest area in Wabaunsee County. A woman was killed and three people injured Sunday evening when a car slammed into the rear of another car that had run out of gasoline and was stopped partially in the roadway on Interstate 70, about 19 miles west of Topeka in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

