Judge: Statements to police admissible in Topeka road rage slaying near 29th and Burlingame

Daniel Alan Askew, 27, of Topeka, is charged with interference with a law enforcement officer, obstructing apprehension or prosecution of a person charged with committing a felony, and making a criminal threat, all of which are felonies, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Daniel Alan Askew's statements to police - after he was Mirandized three times by detectives - are admissible as evidence in the Oct. 8 road rage shooting death of a van passenger at S.W. 29th and Burlingame, a judge ruled Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.