Japanese students visit Topeka as part of exchange program with Washburn University
Shiba University and Washburn University students participated in activities and conversation last week as part of an exchange program between the schools. An exchange program between Washburn University and a Japanese university is giving students a chance to expand their global perspectives and discover quirky differences in everyday life - from trips to the grocery store to the bathroom.
