Irish Fest to go on as scheduled - with a few adjustments - on Saturday in downtown Topeka

Despite anticipated cold weather this weekend, the sixth annual Mater Dei Irish Fest will take place as scheduled - with a few adjustments to the original schedule - on Saturday, March 11, at Mater Dei-Assumption Catholic Church, 204 S.W. 8th. The event will begin with a Mass at 8 a.m. followed by an Irish music sing-along at 9 a.m. Festivities will begin with a breakfast at 8 a.m. in Rossiter Hall, followed by a 5-kilometer fun run, walk and Leprechaun Leap for children 10 and under outdoors.

