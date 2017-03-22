Hacked: Topeka data firm investigating stolen personal information
America's JobLink Alliance serves workforce organizations nationwide with data management and other products. The company announced Wednesday that hackers had accessed personal information from individuals in up to 10 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC