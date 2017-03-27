GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas

Kansas state Sen. Rob Olson, right, R-Olathe, confers with Sen. Dennis Pyle, left, R-Hiawatha, during the Senate's debate on a bill expanding the state's Medicaid program, Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The two oppose the measure but supporters have been buoyed by the failure of Republicans in Washington to pass a bill repealing the 2010 federal law encouraging states to expand their Medicaid programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.