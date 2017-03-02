Geo study points to S. Kansas Avenue ...

Geo study points to S. Kansas Avenue construction as cause of downtown Topeka flooding

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A man looks in the window of Boho Mojo as a bicyclist passes by in downtown between S.W. 7th and 8th Streets on Kansas Avenue. Reconstruction of S. Kansas Avenue - a multimillion dollar project heralded as as the beginning of a downtown Topeka resonance - likely directly led to flooding in many properties along the avenue, a geotechnical study determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 3 hr Princess Hey 166
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC