Geo study points to S. Kansas Avenue construction as cause of downtown Topeka flooding

A man looks in the window of Boho Mojo as a bicyclist passes by in downtown between S.W. 7th and 8th Streets on Kansas Avenue. Reconstruction of S. Kansas Avenue - a multimillion dollar project heralded as as the beginning of a downtown Topeka resonance - likely directly led to flooding in many properties along the avenue, a geotechnical study determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.