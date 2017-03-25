Focus on diversity and inclusion boosts businesses' bottom line
The National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition put out a report highlighting the Low Energy Housing Income Assistance Program funding each state received. Hiring diversity and inclusion practitioners in the business world doesn't only make sense from an ethical, "do the right thing" perspective, but it can also have an effect on the financial bottom line.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
