Fix the streets' a recurring theme as city of Topeka crafts project plan
Topeka city officials stepped up their efforts this year to seek public opinion about the city's proposed 10-year Capital Improvement Plan. The main theme they heard was that "people are ready for us to 'fix the streets,' whatever that means," administrative and financial services director Nickie Lee told journalists Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|21 hr
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC