Fire late Monday causes $20,000 damage to central Topeka residence
Fire officials said heavy fire was coming from the front of the structure when the first crews arrived on the scene. As firefighters were responding to the blaze, they were informed that some individuals may still have been in the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|173
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC