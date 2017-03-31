Fire crews investigating house fire in south Topeka's Montara neighborhood
Shawnee Heights Fire and the 190th Air Refueling investigate a house fire on Friday evening at 6607 S.W. Fieldwood in South Topeka. Shawnee Heights Fire and the 190th Air Refueling investigate at house fire on Friday evening at 6607 S.W. Fieldwood in South Topeka.
