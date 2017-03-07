Editorial: Kansans are engaged citizens

Editorial: Kansans are engaged citizens

The drama in Topeka over the past few weeks has provided ample evidence that the political situation in Kansas has undergone a vast transformation. The Legislature is more moderate, Kansans are more impatient with the dysfunctional status quo and civic engagement throughout the state is increasing.

