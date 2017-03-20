Downtown Topeka Quiznos Subs closed its doors Monday
The restaurant, located at 809 S. Kansas Ave., is franchise owned, said Quiznos' corporate spokeswoman Mimi Dell. She did not give the franchisee's name, but confirmed he also owns the franchise at 5927 S.W. 29th St. "There's a lot of different reasons why they may choose to close," she said.
