DA: In three-victim slaying case, consolidate four preliminary hearings into one
Shane Mays, 19, of Topeka, had a first appearance in Shawnee County District Court via video May 14, 2017. Rather than conducting four preliminary hearings for each of four defendants charged in the mid-March killings of three people, District Attorney Mike Kagay is seeking to present the evidence just once in one preliminary hearing for the four.
