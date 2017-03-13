Crews respond to apartment fire in downtown Topeka
The fire was first reported around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of SE 9th Street with smoke coming from the top floor. The Topeka Fire Department evacuated the two top floors and briefly shut down the area between 9th and Quincy and 9th and Kansas Ave. as they worked the fire.
