Craig Duke, former KCK deputy fire ch...

Craig Duke, former KCK deputy fire chief, chosen to head Topeka Fire Department

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Craig Duke, former deputy fire chief of the Unified Governemnt of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., has been hired as the new fire chief for the city of Topeka. Craig Duke, a veteran of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., fire department, accepted the job this week, city officials announced in a statement Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 3 hr Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure 8 hr Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC