Craig Duke, former KCK deputy fire chief, chosen to head Topeka Fire Department
Craig Duke, former deputy fire chief of the Unified Governemnt of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., has been hired as the new fire chief for the city of Topeka. Craig Duke, a veteran of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., fire department, accepted the job this week, city officials announced in a statement Friday.
