Courtroom renovations, Downtown Plaza project on week's Shawnee County, city of Topeka agendas

The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th. Commissioners plan to consider authorizing county facilities maintenance director Bill Kroll to negotiate a design/build contract with Topeka-based Senne and Company Construction to make renovations to the courtroom and chambers associated with Shawnee County District Court Division 3. Commissioners also plan to consider:Authorizing Kroll to advertise and fill a vacant maintenance technician's job at an annual salary and benefits totaling $45,371.60.

