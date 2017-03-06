Confidence grows for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Mikayla Keeling, right, the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka Youth of the Year, competed Monday in the Kansas Youth of the Year contest in the capital city. As part of the day's activities, the eight contestants helped clean up a portion of the Washburn Tech campus.
