Computer-related warrants led to conviction in 2013 on child pornography charges

Seizing a Topeka man's computer in the course of a murder investigation defied common sense, his attorney argued to the Kansas Supreme Court Tuesday morning - the latest development in a 2011 case that involved more than 100 counts of child exploitation. Gerald Wells, attorney for Jason Hachmeister, questioned a search warrant that allowed detectives to investigate not only the murder victim's computer, but also his client's.

