City transient guest tax committee to meet Wednesday

The gathering will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in Classroom A at the city's Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave., according to a calendar posted on the city website . Committee and council members Karen Hiller, Elaine Schwartz and Jeff Coen plan to elect a chairperson and discuss a potential multi-year contract with Visit Topeka.

