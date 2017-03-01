Busted: Topeka police arrest man and woman in bus shelter vandalisms
Police spokeswoman Amy McCarter said Walker Shepherd, 20, and Haley Bradford, 18, both of Topeka, were taken into custody on outstanding Shawnee County warrants. Police spokeswoman Amy McCarter said Walker Shepherd , 20, and Haley Bradford, 18, both of Topeka, were taken into custody on outstanding Shawnee County warrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Princess Hey
|162
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC