Bridge work to restrict traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard
Traffic on a major north-south artery in south Topeka will be restricted for up to three months while bridge construction takes place starting Friday. The Kansas Department of Transportation said the right lanes of S.W. Topeka Boulevard between Kansas Avenue on the north and and S.W. 45th Street on the south will be closed in both directions beginning Friday to allow for work on the Kansas Turnpike's Interstate 470 bridge.
Read more at The Capital-Journal.
