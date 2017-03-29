Authorities say woman whose car was o...

Authorities say woman whose car was on fire stole Good Samaritan's...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A volunteer firefighter found out as much Wednesday morning after authorities said his pickup truck was stolen by the woman he had stopped to help after her car caught fire on Interstate 70 in west Topeka. The theft led to a high-speed chase through a large portion of western Shawnee County, finally coming to an end just west of Dover in Wabaunsee County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Tue Cordwainer Trout 2
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Mar 11 Princess Hey 177
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC