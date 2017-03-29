Authorities say woman whose car was on fire stole Good Samaritan's...
A volunteer firefighter found out as much Wednesday morning after authorities said his pickup truck was stolen by the woman he had stopped to help after her car caught fire on Interstate 70 in west Topeka. The theft led to a high-speed chase through a large portion of western Shawnee County, finally coming to an end just west of Dover in Wabaunsee County.
