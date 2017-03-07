Author speaks of importance of CASA volunteers at annual breakfast Tuesday in Topeka

Shenandoah Chefalo, author of a memoir, "Garbage Bag Suitcase," signs a copy of her book after Tuesday morning's "Speak Up for Children Through CASA" fundraiser breakfast at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th. For more than 20 years, well into her adulthood, Shenandoah Chefalo wouldn't breathe a word about growing up a foster child, concerned about how others might perceive her.

