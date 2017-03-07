Author speaks of importance of CASA volunteers at annual breakfast Tuesday in Topeka
Shenandoah Chefalo, author of a memoir, "Garbage Bag Suitcase," signs a copy of her book after Tuesday morning's "Speak Up for Children Through CASA" fundraiser breakfast at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th. For more than 20 years, well into her adulthood, Shenandoah Chefalo wouldn't breathe a word about growing up a foster child, concerned about how others might perceive her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|-Glinda-
|174
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC