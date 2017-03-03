At Home: Products, ideas abound at Topeka Home Show
Ivan Weichert, president and CEO of the Topeka Home Builders Association, says there's usually "something for everyone" at the annual Topeka Home Show, whether that be products to purchase, home improvement ideas to act on later or a better understanding of home financing. The home show, which is celebrating its 55th year, will feature more than 120 exhibitors; displays on home building, remodeling and interiors; give-aways; and presentations on home insurance, loans and financing.
