Anti-war protesters celebrate 17 years of "honking for peace"

Mary Lou Schmidt, right, has been organizing protests for peace on S.W. Gage every two months since 2005, urging the U.S. government to bring military personnel home from war zones and "any place where our soldiers are in danger of being killed." Jeremy Sanchez was one of a handful of people who joined Schmidt on the corner of S.W. 10th and Gage on Saturday, encouraging motorists to honk for peace.

