Altieri Ends Season with 1-2 Mark at Nationals

Topeka, Kan.-John Altieri entered the final event of the year on an upward tick, but could not ride that momentum into a high placing as he finished 1-2 at the NAIA Wrestling National Championships Friday. Altieri, who was the #9 seed at 125 pounds, was upset in his opening match, being pinned by unseeded Adelfo Valdez of Wayland Baptist in 5:20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.