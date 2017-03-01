Altieri Ends Season with 1-2 Mark at Nationals
Topeka, Kan.-John Altieri entered the final event of the year on an upward tick, but could not ride that momentum into a high placing as he finished 1-2 at the NAIA Wrestling National Championships Friday. Altieri, who was the #9 seed at 125 pounds, was upset in his opening match, being pinned by unseeded Adelfo Valdez of Wayland Baptist in 5:20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Whiny1
|169
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC