2 of the 5 suspects in Topeka triple homicide jailed in connection with murder, kidnapping, assault

The following individuals have been booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection to this incident: Shane Mays, 19, of Topeka; Joseph Krahn, 34, of Topeka; Brian Flowers, 32, of Topeka; Joseph Lowery, 30, of Topeka; and Richard Folsom, 26, of Topeka. Brian Flowers, 32, of Topeka, was booked into Shawnee County Jail on Monday in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.