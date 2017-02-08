United Methodist pastor, placed on le...

United Methodist pastor, placed on leave after coming out, moves to UCC church

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Rev. Cynthia Meyer speaks about the possibility of losing her livelihood after coming out to her Kansas congregation earlier this year if language regarding LGBTQ clergy in the United Methodist Church's Book of Discipline is not changed at the 2106 General Conference in Portland on May 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Feb 3 Princess Hey 139
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,771 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC