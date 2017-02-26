Two Topeka men arrested after man beaten early Sunday

Matthew J. Eichorn, 21, and Chase L. Conser, 22, were booked Sunday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Two Topeka men were arrested in connection with an aggravated kidnapping and robbery early Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

