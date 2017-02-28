Two additional people arrested in Sunday robbery, beating
Two additional people have been arrested in connection with a Sunday robbery and beating that sent one man to a local hospital with serious injuries, Topeka police said. Shelby Broxterman, 20, was booked on Sunday into the Shawnee County Jail and Sean Moore, 21, was booked into jail Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Princess Hey
|162
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC