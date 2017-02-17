Trees, grass found burning near Topeka crematorium

A Topeka Fire Department truck stood Friday outside Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home and Crematory, Midtown Chapel, 1321 S.W. 10th, after firefighters put out a blaze that burned trees and grass there. Concrete was wet outside the southeast corner of Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home and Crematory, Midtown Chapel, 1321 S.W. 10th, after firefighters put out a blaze that burned trees and grass Friday just outside the building.

