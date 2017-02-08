Topeka's east side to benefit from learning center vote by elected officials
A vote by the Joint Economic Development Organization Wednesday evening regarding the creation of an East Topeka Learning center "sends the message to all of the community that everyone is important and everyone matters," said an official who had requested the move. Barbara Stapleton, vice president of workforce and education for the economic development organization GO Topeka, had encouraged the board of directors of the Joint Economic Development Organization to enter into the contract to buy the six-acre, former Army Reserve property at 2014 S.E. Washington to become the site of a learning center focused on adult education.
