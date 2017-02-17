Topeka's arts scene earns shout-out on travel blog
Topeka's flourishing NOTO Arts district and its nationally award winning public library are among the reasons Kansas' capital appears on the list of "places that embrace the art world in active and interesting ways." The blog highlighted 26 cities for their commitment to creativity - including mid-sized and small cities that some readers may be less familiar with.
