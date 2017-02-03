Topeka woman sentenced to 34 months i...

Topeka woman sentenced to 34 months in prison for sex trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A U.S. District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old woman to nearly three years in prison as a conspirator in the commission of sex trafficking of a minor. Tiara Jade Newman, 23, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in a federal prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking when she introduced a 17-year-old girl to prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Fri Princess Hey 139
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC