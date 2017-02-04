Topeka woman once recognized as a child heart disease survivor now volunteers for the cause
Shayla Bleidissel, standing between her mother, Stacy Bleidissel, and father, Joe Bleidissel, joined fellow members of Washburn University's Alpha Phi sorority in volunteering at this year's Topeka Heart Ball, where she had been recognized as a heart disease survivor in 2007. Shayla Bleidissel recalls how - as a young girl being recognized in 2007 as a heart disease survivor - she admired the red dress-wearing members of Washburn University's Alpha Phi sorority she saw volunteering at the American Heart Association's annual Topeka Heart Ball.
