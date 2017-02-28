Topeka weather for Tuesday, Feb. 28, ...

Topeka weather for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017: Highs in 70s today

12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Exceptionally warm weather will be the rule, as the temperature already was in the low-60s as of 5 a.m. The mercury was expected to go up from there, as highs this afternoon should make it to the mid-70s. Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Topeka, KS

