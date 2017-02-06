Topeka weather for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017: Highs around 60 today
After a chance for fog and light sprinkles in the morning, Monday's afternoon high should top out around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Topeka. Tuesday's high also should be around 60 degrees before a cold front enters the area, dropping highs into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.
