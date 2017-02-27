Topeka weather for Monday, Feb. 27, 2...

Topeka weather for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017: Dense Fog Advisory issued

8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Topeka and much of northeast Kansas until 7 a.m. Monday. Areas of dense fog are expected across east-central and northeast Kansas through sunrise Monday morning, with visibilities of less than a quarter-mile making driving hazardous in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

