Topeka weather for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017: Highs in 70s today
Look for a chance for rain on Monday morning before a mostly sunny afternoon in the Topeka area, as highs once again should make it into the lower 70s. Even warmer weather is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are expected in the mid- to upper 70s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|157
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC